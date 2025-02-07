U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,746 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 80.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REGN. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,195.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,260.00 to $1,215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,230.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,250.00 to $1,175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $973.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of REGN stock opened at $722.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $717.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $914.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 5.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.08. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $642.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.21 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 33.61%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $11.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.