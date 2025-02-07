U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 390 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2,000.0% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period.

ITA opened at $156.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.11.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

