U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 8,302 Shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRJ)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRJ – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,302 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vima LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vima LLC now owns 47,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April in the third quarter valued at about $286,000. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April by 836.9% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 153,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 136,722 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its stake in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 46,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at about $369,000.

Shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April stock opened at $24.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.78.

The Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April (APRJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys APRJ was launched on Apr 3, 2023 and is managed by Innovator.

