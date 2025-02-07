U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $291,000 Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 398.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target (down previously from $218.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Argus lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.33.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $195.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.49 and a 12 month high of $233.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $190.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.69.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 21.03%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.