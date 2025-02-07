United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc trimmed its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,106 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,242 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $18,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 82,462.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,606,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,300,962,000 after buying an additional 1,604,715 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 15.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 787,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $637,968,000 after acquiring an additional 105,287 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,416,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,956,768,000 after acquiring an additional 85,325 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in United Rentals by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 704,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $570,167,000 after purchasing an additional 66,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in United Rentals by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 996,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $862,110,000 after purchasing an additional 57,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on URI. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of United Rentals from $985.00 to $835.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price target (down from $963.00) on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on United Rentals from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $658.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on United Rentals from $940.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $814.08.

United Rentals Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of URI stock opened at $750.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $596.48 and a fifty-two week high of $896.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $755.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $769.55. The stock has a market cap of $49.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.68.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.21% and a net margin of 16.78%. On average, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 46.09 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. This is an increase from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.83%.

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.