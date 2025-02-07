Verity Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,501 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Broadcom alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its position in Broadcom by 856.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,014,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $175,101,000 after purchasing an additional 908,585 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $404,000. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1,464.7% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,330 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Broadcom by 9.5% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 38,803 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,693,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1,952.6% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $231.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 188.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.76 and a twelve month high of $251.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $217.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.40.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 192.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Broadcom from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Broadcom from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.04.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AVGO

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Harry L. You sold 6,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,308,000. The trade was a 17.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total value of $918,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,400 shares in the company, valued at $10,655,296. The trade was a 7.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,278 shares of company stock worth $44,964,800 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.