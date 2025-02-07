Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV cut its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,437 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Visa were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockline Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,927 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Flavin Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $2,262,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,443 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $24,475,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of V stock opened at $347.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $319.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.70 and a 12 month high of $351.25. The company has a market cap of $646.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total transaction of $668,602.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $5,510,815.18. The trade was a 10.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total value of $2,739,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,983 shares of company stock valued at $7,213,146 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $383.00 price target (up previously from $368.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Visa from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.73.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

