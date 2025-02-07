Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Boosted by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,804 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 101.4% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Visa Stock Performance
V opened at $347.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $646.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.70 and a 1 year high of $351.25.
Visa Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.79%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total transaction of $2,739,263.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total transaction of $668,602.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,510,815.18. This represents a 10.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,983 shares of company stock valued at $7,213,146. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently issued reports on V. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $393.00 price objective (up previously from $374.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Visa from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $311.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $346.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.73.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
