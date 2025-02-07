Wedbush Raises Earnings Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.32. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s current full-year earnings is $1.11 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 13.51%.

CMG has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.31.

CMG stock opened at $57.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $78.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.27 and its 200-day moving average is $57.84. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $47.98 and a twelve month high of $69.26.

In related news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $286,304.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,078,337.92. The trade was a 2.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 278,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,075,000 after acquiring an additional 17,276 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,408.4% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 12,398 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 12,123 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth about $708,000. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,423.8% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 8,970 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

