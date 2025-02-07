Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Acquires 163 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,402 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 2.6% of Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in META. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 457,092 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $261,680,000 after purchasing an additional 112,047 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 240,263 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $137,536,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 16,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,369,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $720.00 to $790.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $770.00 price objective (up from $700.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $710.83.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ META opened at $711.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $624.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $572.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $414.50 and a 12 month high of $718.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 37.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 25.94 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 8.36%.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.16, for a total transaction of $2,918,698.12. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,565 shares in the company, valued at $4,943,375.40. This represents a 37.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.16, for a total value of $5,166,159.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,776,261.56. The trade was a 14.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 701,146 shares of company stock worth $435,387,895 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

