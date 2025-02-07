Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Acquired by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 417,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,819 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Yum China were worth $20,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Yum China alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Yum China by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Yum China by 906.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Yum China by 56.9% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Yum China in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Yum China news, insider Duoduo (Howard) Huang sold 6,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $302,716.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,948.27. This trade represents a 27.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on YUMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.50 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.57.

View Our Latest Report on Yum China

Yum China Price Performance

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $49.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.33. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $52.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.75 and a 200 day moving average of $42.17.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Yum China had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 13.39%. As a group, research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Profile

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.