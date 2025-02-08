1,015 Shares in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) Bought by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARM. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARM in the 2nd quarter worth $737,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARM by 8.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of ARM by 12.4% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARM by 19.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 108,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,498,000 after buying an additional 17,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARM by 14.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARM opened at $162.51 on Friday. Arm Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $85.61 and a fifty-two week high of $188.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 4.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.00.

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. ARM had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 18.13%. The business had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ARM shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on ARM from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on ARM from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on ARM from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on ARM from $176.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded ARM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ARM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.17.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

