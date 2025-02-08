11,236 Shares in Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) Bought by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cosan by 217.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Cosan by 405.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cosan during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Cosan in the third quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cosan by 114.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 5,775 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised Cosan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Cosan in a research report on Monday, December 23rd.

Cosan Stock Down 7.7 %

Shares of NYSE CSAN opened at $4.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Cosan S.A. has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $15.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.79.

Cosan Profile

Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business. It operates through Raízen, Compass, Moove, Rumo, and Radar segments. The company’s Raízen segment engages in the production, commercialization, origination, and trading of ethanol, bioenergy, renewable sources, and sugar; trading and resale of electricity; and distribution and commercialization of fuels and lubricants.

