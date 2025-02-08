1,339 Shares in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Acquired by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in DaVita in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in DaVita by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DaVita in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Price Performance

DVA stock opened at $173.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.94. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.76 and a fifty-two week high of $179.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.80.

DaVita Profile

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

