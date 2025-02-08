180,778 Shares in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Bought by abrdn plc

abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 180,778 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $12,842,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GFF. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Griffon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Griffon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Griffon by 56.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Griffon by 1,024.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GFF stock opened at $79.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.43. Griffon Co. has a twelve month low of $55.01 and a twelve month high of $86.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.00.

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Griffon had a return on equity of 108.70% and a net margin of 8.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Griffon Co. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.69%.

Griffon declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 13th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the conglomerate to buy up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Griffon in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Griffon from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Griffon from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday.

In related news, Director Cheryl L. Turnbull sold 3,000 shares of Griffon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $242,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,984. The trade was a 8.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Sight sold 3,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total value of $279,697.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,276,825.36. The trade was a 17.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 368,170 shares of company stock valued at $27,421,146 over the last 90 days. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

