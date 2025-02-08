2,927 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 49,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,217.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 456,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,182,000 after buying an additional 449,336 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 341,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,601,000 after buying an additional 60,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 75,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $79.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.35. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $73.91 and a 12-month high of $84.56.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.