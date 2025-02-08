3,437 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Bought by Vantage Point Financial LLC

Vantage Point Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,437 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 24.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 18,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,494,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,866,000. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 182,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,485,000 after purchasing an additional 12,919 shares during the period. Finally, Westwind Capital grew its stake in Alphabet by 381.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westwind Capital now owns 119,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,950,000 after buying an additional 94,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total transaction of $270,787.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,606,723.84. This trade represents a 6.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.22, for a total value of $291,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,529,987.28. The trade was a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,529 shares of company stock worth $16,600,078. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.13.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $187.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.55 and a fifty-two week high of $208.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 10.61%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

