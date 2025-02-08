4,498 Shares in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY) Bought by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 3rd quarter worth $969,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 52.0% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the third quarter worth $439,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 7.8% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

BATS:FMAY opened at $48.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $624.71 million, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.70.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.