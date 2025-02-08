4J Wealth Management LLC Sells 175 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

4J Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.5% during the third quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Baird R W lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.78.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $275.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $172.62 and a 12 month high of $278.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.92. The stock has a market cap of $776.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.33%.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

