639 Shares in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Bought by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 639 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 312.5% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 172.6% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 43.3% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $262.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $271.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.77.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.42, for a total transaction of $239,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,251.40. This represents a 27.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 11,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.43, for a total transaction of $2,815,675.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,522,814.27. The trade was a 27.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,572 shares of company stock valued at $5,915,209 over the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LH opened at $246.18 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $191.97 and a 12-month high of $258.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $236.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.05. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 15.27%. Equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.71%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

