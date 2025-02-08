8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) Price Target Raised to $3.00

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $2.50 to $3.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

EGHT has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush upgraded 8X8 to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho downgraded 8X8 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $2.75 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on 8X8 from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded 8X8 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.99.

8X8 Price Performance

EGHT stock opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average of $2.45. 8X8 has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $3.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The company has a market cap of $359.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00, a PEG ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.66.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 9.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. As a group, equities analysts expect that 8X8 will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

