A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Holdings Reduced by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. decreased its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AOS. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 19.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

AOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.86.

NYSE AOS opened at $65.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.56. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $64.94 and a 52-week high of $92.44.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.05). A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 13.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 37.47%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

