A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Price Target Raised to $18.00

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) had its target price upped by Craig Hallum from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ATEN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Wednesday.

ATEN opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.14. A10 Networks has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $20.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.83.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. A10 Networks had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 22.69%. Research analysts anticipate that A10 Networks will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

In related news, EVP Karen S. Thomas sold 6,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $102,905.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,443.30. This trade represents a 20.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 36,355 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 101,051 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,239 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 54,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

