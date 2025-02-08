abrdn plc Acquires 10,242 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,242 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.05% of NRG Energy worth $9,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 38,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NRG Energy

In related news, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $5,484,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 64,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,891,191.68. This trade represents a 48.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce Chung sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total transaction of $1,952,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,780,794.02. This represents a 22.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NRG. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NRG Energy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on NRG Energy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NRG Energy from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised NRG Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.43.

NRG Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:NRG opened at $102.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.15. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.26 and a 1-year high of $115.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.22%.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

