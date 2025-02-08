abrdn plc Acquires New Shares in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 237,965 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,155,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,457 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,623 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,273 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,366 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $544,000. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Stephen P. Carey sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total value of $418,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,617,769.72. This trade represents a 4.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Krista Davis sold 1,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,540. This trade represents a 2.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,381 shares of company stock valued at $2,441,556. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ANIP. Truist Financial increased their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.71.

Shares of NASDAQ ANIP opened at $60.55 on Friday. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.50 and a 52-week high of $70.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.09 and a beta of 0.74.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. ANI Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

