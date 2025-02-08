abrdn plc Buys 2,556 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,405 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Corning were worth $11,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Corning by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 39,225,452 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,771,029,000 after buying an additional 133,214 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Corning by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,983,090 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,534,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,718 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 0.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,853,076 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $219,116,000 after purchasing an additional 38,168 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 52.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,723,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $168,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Corning by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,810,435 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $126,893,000 after purchasing an additional 52,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $241,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,213. This represents a 42.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 30,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $1,557,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,944 shares in the company, valued at $7,940,852.48. This represents a 16.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,345,436 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GLW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Corning from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, HSBC raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Corning Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of GLW stock opened at $52.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $30.72 and a twelve month high of $55.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.13 and a 200 day moving average of $45.88. The stock has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.03.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

