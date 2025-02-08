abrdn plc Cuts Stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

abrdn plc lowered its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,378 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $11,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in GoDaddy by 2,279.5% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 401,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,908,000 after purchasing an additional 384,386 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in GoDaddy by 3,227.3% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 361,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,709,000 after acquiring an additional 350,839 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 19.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,660,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,299,000 after purchasing an additional 274,014 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 498.7% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 253,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,723,000 after purchasing an additional 211,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 17.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,368,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,584,000 after purchasing an additional 203,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered GoDaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on GoDaddy from $189.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.53.

GoDaddy stock opened at $211.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.92 and a 52-week high of $216.00.

In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.80, for a total value of $183,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 185,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,119,161.60. This represents a 0.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $103,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,698,381.70. The trade was a 2.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,983 shares of company stock worth $4,983,133. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

