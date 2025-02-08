abrdn plc Cuts Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

abrdn plc lessened its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,182 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $15,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3,342.9% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 6,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $803,479.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,021,972.80. This represents a 21.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $113.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.97. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.04 and a 1 year high of $124.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.67.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.26. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 19.55%. Analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

