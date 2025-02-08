abrdn plc Cuts Stock Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

abrdn plc decreased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 109,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,055 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $10,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Point Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,330,000. Holistic Planning LLC raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Holistic Planning LLC now owns 14,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 12,333 shares in the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 23,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,562,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS MOAT opened at $91.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.59.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Announces Dividend

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $1.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.