abrdn plc Decreases Position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

abrdn plc lowered its stake in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,074,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 464,812 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.76% of Alphatec worth $9,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphatec by 973.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Alphatec during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alphatec in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Alphatec in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphatec

In other Alphatec news, CEO Patrick Miles sold 6,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $80,244.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,501,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,020,580. This trade represents a 0.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Sponsel sold 58,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $624,210.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 502,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,379,750.81. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,376 shares of company stock worth $2,557,148 over the last quarter. 22.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphatec Trading Down 0.5 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ ATEC opened at $11.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $17.34.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ATEC shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Alphatec from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Alphatec from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

Alphatec Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

