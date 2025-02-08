abrdn plc Decreases Stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

abrdn plc lessened its stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,380,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 428,017 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.46% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $13,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 13.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,964,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,936,000 after buying an additional 2,856,101 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $702,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 222,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 75,807 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 10.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,667,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,486,000 after purchasing an additional 242,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 163.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 133,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 83,081 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FOLD has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

Amicus Therapeutics Price Performance

FOLD stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $14.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $75,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 886,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,884,273.08. This trade represents a 0.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

Featured Stories

