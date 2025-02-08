abrdn plc Decreases Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

abrdn plc trimmed its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,719 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $11,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NDAQ. Citigroup raised their target price on Nasdaq from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.88.

Nasdaq Stock Down 1.1 %

NDAQ stock opened at $82.82 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $54.90 and a one year high of $84.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.55 and a 200-day moving average of $75.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.99.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 15.10%. As a group, analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $285,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,778.56. The trade was a 5.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 12,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total value of $950,906.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,072,268.75. The trade was a 10.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Read More

