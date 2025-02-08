abrdn plc Grows Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

abrdn plc lifted its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,803 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $12,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XEL. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Xcel Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 23,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 5.9% in the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XEL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.91.

Xcel Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of XEL stock opened at $66.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.43. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.79 and a 1 year high of $73.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 13.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a $0.5475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 64.99%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Further Reading

