abrdn plc Grows Stock Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

abrdn plc boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,066 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.10% of Tenet Healthcare worth $12,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $357,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 29.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 263.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 5,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:THC opened at $140.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.59. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52 week low of $86.70 and a 52 week high of $171.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

THC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $174.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.00.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

