abrdn plc Has $12.12 Million Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

abrdn plc cut its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 390,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,052 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $12,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 19,571 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the second quarter valued at about $272,000. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 59,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 516.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 486,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,436,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Steven J. Lykken acquired 4,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.47 per share, with a total value of $159,232.88. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,537. This trade represents a 223.32 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:HRL opened at $29.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.17 and its 200-day moving average is $31.39. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $28.51 and a 1-year high of $36.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.26.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 13th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HRL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays upgraded Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.17.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

