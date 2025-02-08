abrdn plc Has $12.98 Million Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

abrdn plc lessened its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,529 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $12,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 900.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 37.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 24 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $1,858.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,018.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1,959.32. The company has a market cap of $45.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.39. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $1,105.65 and a 52 week high of $2,402.51.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 59.47% and a net margin of 29.86%. Analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.88 earnings per share for the current year.

FICO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,975.00 to $1,775.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,515.00 to $2,409.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,150.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,078.15.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,338.55, for a total transaction of $582,298.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,146.60. The trade was a 73.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,373.85, for a total transaction of $8,308,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,760,920.75. The trade was a 7.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,589 shares of company stock valued at $31,258,963 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

