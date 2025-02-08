abrdn plc Has $13.29 Million Stock Position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 63.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 176,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,573 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Entergy were worth $13,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 986,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,840,000 after acquiring an additional 174,093 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Entergy by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Entergy by 4.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 280,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,885,000 after purchasing an additional 10,697 shares in the last quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 11.4% during the third quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 97,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,795,000 after purchasing an additional 9,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the third quarter valued at $32,541,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In other Entergy news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 6,088 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.94, for a total value of $450,146.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,210.88. The trade was a 60.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 8,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $616,090.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,444.48. This trade represents a 67.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $68.50 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Entergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Entergy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.81.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of ETR stock opened at $82.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.59 and a 200-day moving average of $69.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Entergy Corporation has a one year low of $48.08 and a one year high of $84.26.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.47%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

