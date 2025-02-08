abrdn plc Has $14.03 Million Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

abrdn plc raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 401,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,227 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.25% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $14,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IONS. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 83.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 16,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 38,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $1,229,380.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,718,616.95. This represents a 17.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 6,165 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total value of $194,937.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,632.24. This trade represents a 9.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,433 shares of company stock valued at $3,862,415 over the last three months. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $31.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.79. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $52.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 8.91 and a quick ratio of 8.82.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.