abrdn plc Has $14.17 Million Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

abrdn plc lowered its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,137 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $14,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GDS Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 59,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in IQVIA by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 845 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in IQVIA by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 733 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $208.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.48. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.62 and a 12-month high of $261.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.80.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 9.17%. Research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $200.58 per share, for a total transaction of $255,739.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,739.50. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IQV. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on IQVIA from $279.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.39.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

