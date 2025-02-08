abrdn plc Has $9.61 Million Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

abrdn plc raised its position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 723,339 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 30,403 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.14% of Vipshop worth $9,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vipshop alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 76.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 73,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 31,816 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,036,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 107,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 15,477 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,390,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,069,000 after buying an additional 570,869 shares during the period. 48.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Vipshop Price Performance

Vipshop stock opened at $14.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.88. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.30.

Vipshop Profile

(Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.