abrdn plc Has $9.95 Million Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

abrdn plc reduced its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,305 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Centene were worth $9,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Centene by 5.4% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 107,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 47,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 285.9% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNC. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Centene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday. Argus downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.31.

In related news, Director H James Dallas acquired 1,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.01 per share, with a total value of $99,903.93. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,903.93. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Greco purchased 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,015,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,712.75. This trade represents a 736.25 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 40,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,409,962. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $58.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.45. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $55.03 and a 12-month high of $81.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.25 and a 200-day moving average of $67.00.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $40.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.78 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

