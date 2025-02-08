abrdn plc Increases Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

abrdn plc raised its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 269,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $9,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management Advisors LLC now owns 167,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 582,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,960,000 after purchasing an additional 332,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $38.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.25 and its 200 day moving average is $37.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $45.46.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.21. Ally Financial had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALLY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.76.

In related news, CEO Michael George Rhodes bought 25,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.09 per share, with a total value of $1,002,033.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,033.06. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell E. Hutchinson purchased 19,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.45 per share, with a total value of $753,495.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 202,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,002,235.25. This represents a 10.39 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

