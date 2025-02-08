abrdn plc Increases Stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

abrdn plc raised its position in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 619,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,524 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in KE were worth $11,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get KE alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of KE by 203.1% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,478,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340,517 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in KE by 1,155.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,353,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,854,000 after buying an additional 2,165,863 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in KE in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,956,000. M&G PLC lifted its stake in KE by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 10,090,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,667 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KE by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,761,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KE Stock Performance

BEKE stock opened at $17.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.87. KE Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $26.05. The firm has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of -0.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BEKE. Bank of America raised KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays raised their target price on KE from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

Get Our Latest Report on BEKE

About KE

(Free Report)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.