abrdn plc Increases Stock Position in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 532,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,353 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.36% of Immunovant worth $13,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Immunovant by 46.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Immunovant by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Immunovant by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the third quarter valued at about $427,000. 47.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IMVT stock opened at $20.41 on Friday. Immunovant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.86 and a twelve month high of $39.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.84.

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts predict that Immunovant, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IMVT. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Immunovant from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Immunovant to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Immunovant from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Immunovant presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

In related news, Director Sciences Ltd. Roivant bought 16,845,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $336,900,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 96,650,341 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,006,820. This trade represents a 21.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 4,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $106,228.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,428,251.05. This represents a 1.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,857 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

