abrdn plc Increases Stock Position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

abrdn plc grew its stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 347,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,812 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.84% of La-Z-Boy worth $15,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LZB. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 3.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the third quarter worth about $3,177,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in La-Z-Boy by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Stock Performance

Shares of LZB stock opened at $44.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.35. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.61.

La-Z-Boy Increases Dividend

La-Z-Boy Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This is a positive change from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.45%.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

