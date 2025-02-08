abrdn plc Increases Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

abrdn plc increased its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,095 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $15,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $344,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Sanofi by 27.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Price Performance

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $53.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.37. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $45.22 and a 52 week high of $58.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 12.77%. As a group, analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

