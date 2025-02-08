abrdn plc Lowers Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

abrdn plc reduced its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 184,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,691 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $10,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 3.4% in the third quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 4,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.5% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.0% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 5.5% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 5.8% in the third quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCHP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America downgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.11.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 2.3 %

Microchip Technology stock opened at $51.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.04 and a 200 day moving average of $70.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 1.50. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $50.21 and a 12-month high of $100.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.15). Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 14.22%. As a group, research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.27%.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.