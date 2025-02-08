abrdn plc Lowers Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,748 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,868 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Garmin were worth $12,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Catalina Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 148,957 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at $7,482,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Garmin by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,897 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in Garmin in the 4th quarter worth $239,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Garmin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $217.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.02. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $120.06 and a 1 year high of $223.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Activity at Garmin

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 1,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total value of $366,270.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,743,019.88. The trade was a 6.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 19.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GRMN has been the topic of several research reports. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Garmin from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Garmin from $133.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

