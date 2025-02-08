abrdn plc Lowers Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

abrdn plc lessened its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,115 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $10,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 20.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.9% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 7.9% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 4,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% in the third quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 83,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,679,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 9.1% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Jeffrey C. Campbell bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $149.61 per share, for a total transaction of $897,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,090 shares in the company, valued at $911,124.90. The trade was a 6,666.67 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $150.13 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $130.54 and a twelve month high of $221.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $48.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.74.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $33.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.98 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 28.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MPC. Raymond James increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.27.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

