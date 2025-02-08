abrdn plc Purchases 32 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

abrdn plc increased its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,644 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.11% of TopBuild worth $10,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in TopBuild by 327.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in TopBuild during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the third quarter worth about $45,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TopBuild Price Performance

TopBuild stock opened at $326.92 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $302.70 and a 52 week high of $495.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $371.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.06. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLD has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of TopBuild from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of TopBuild from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of TopBuild from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of TopBuild from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $443.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $437.00.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

